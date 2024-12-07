Anne Hathaway still has an unmarked item on 'bucket list'

Anne Hathaway last featured in Robin Lee's 'The Idea of You'

The Intern actress Anne Hathaway, who has already achieved much in life, still has an ambition that has been left unfulfilled.

Anne has often appeared in films having romantic, comedy, action, drama genres but there is still one category left behind which The Idea of You actress hasn’t explored.

She wishes to tick it off from her 'bucket list' as soon as possible.

In conversation with WWD, the 42-year-old Hollywood Diva unveiled that she is extremely desperate to feature in a 'Christmas film'.

"I haven’t made a great Christmas movie. I know that’s a weird bucket list thing, but I’m desperate to make a Christmas movie”, she added.

Meanwhile, Hathaway further added that she is really enjoying the current state of her career which according to her is going great.

In a statement, The Devil Wears Prada actress said: “There’s a lot of different ways your career can go as an actor, and I’m very, very, very aware of that, and I’m genuinely amazed that this is the version that I’m having."

On the professional front, Anne Hathaway is again gearing up to star in another novel adaptation. The next film will be based on author Colleen Roover’s Verity book.