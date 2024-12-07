Together At Christmas Service:King Charles gives thoughtful gift to Princess Kate

Buckingham Palace has not provided an official reason for the absence of the King and Queen

King Charles offered a thoughtful gesture to Princess Kate in support of her Together At Christmas carol service, despite his absence from the event.

The monarch provided numerous fir trees to adorn Westminster Abbey for the festive occasion, adding a royal touch to the decorations.

This generous contribution was recognised in the event’s order of service, which featured a touching illustration by renowned artist Charlie Mackesy on its cover.

It read: "With thanks to His Majesty The King for donating Christmas trees from Windsor Great Park to decorate Westminster Abbey. After the Service, these trees will be donated to the local community."

The illustration showed a group of people walking through the snow towards the Abbey with arms around one another.

The title read: "How did I help? You were by my side, which was everything."

The programme aligned with this year's carol service theme, which was dedicated to those who have "shown love, kindness and empathy to others in their communities" and "inspired, counselled, comforted, and highlighted how love unites and connects us all".

The fir trees, dubbed the "kindness trees," were adorned with red handwritten notes by guests, featuring messages of appreciation and kindness towards loved ones. Prince Louis placed a heartfelt note on one of these "kindness trees" outside the historic venue, thanking his maternal grandparents for playing games with him.

It read: "Thank you to Granny and Grandpa because they have played games with me."

Buckingham Palace has not provided an official reason for the absence of the King and Queen. However, it has been reported that the Queen has been reducing her public appearances as she recovers from pneumonia. She missed the outdoor elements of the Qatari state visit, advised to rest and recover fully.

Despite the monarch and his wife's absence, the Prince and Princess of Wales were joined by close family members. Prince William was joined by Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, as well as the Middletons.

Kate’s parents, Michael and Carole, and her siblings, Pippa and James, were seated opposite her. To Kate’s right was the Duchess of Edinburgh, who supported the Princess of Wales during the Remembrance Sunday Service in November, highlighting the strong bond between these two royal women.

Extended members of the Royal Family, including Lady Gabriella Windsor, were also invited to the service.