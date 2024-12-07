Travis, Jason Kelce release musical collab for Christmas

Travis and Jason Kelce get inspired by Taylor Swift's Christmas tracks to release their own

The Kelce brothers are setting up the mood for holiday season with their new Christmas song, It’s Christmas Time (In Cleveland Heights).

Travis and Jason Kelce released the new track on Frida, December 6th as Taylor Swift got on stage to start the series of her concluding shows.

Keeping up with the Philadelphia Eagles’ holiday tradition, the retired centre teamed up with his brother Travis and R&B group Boyz II Men for a new Christmas song, which they released with an animated music video on YouTube.

“The Philly Specials embark on a thrilling expedition across the polar tundra to find Santa Claus and save Christmas for the world (and Cleveland Heights),” read the video’s description.

“Guided by a trail of lost gifts, they discover Santa’s sleigh is stuck in a snow drift and team up with St. Nick himself,” it continued.

“They head to the North Pole in the wee hours (long after The Elves have gone to bed) to rebuild the lost toys and help heroic deliveries around the world, ending in a triumphant return to Cleveland Heights.”

The band’s holiday album titled A Philly Special Christmas is the third and final installment in the sports team’s Christmas trilogy.

The album release comes after it was revealed that the Kansas City Chiefs tight end’s family will be spending the Christmas season with his popstar girlfriend Swift after she wraps up the final shows of her record-breaking Eras Tour.