Paul Mescal, Chloe Fineman engage in flirtatious dialogue in new SNL promo

Paul Mescal, Chloe Finemen engage in flirtatious dialogue in new SNL promo

Paul Mescal, who has been recently making headlines from his critically acclaimed performance in Gladiator II, is set to host Saturday Night Live on December 7, with musical guest Shaboozey and comedic assistance from SNL's own Chloe Fineman.

The Normal People star and Megalopolis actress showcased their playful chemistry in the newly dropped, laugh-packed teaser.

It began with Mescal introducing himself and his Shaboozey, before Finemen humorously interrupted him. Before Mescal could go on further discussing about the show, Finemen chimed in out of nowhere saying, "Thank you, but I have a boyfriend."

A visibly baffled Mescal replied, “I wasn’t asking you…” but was swiftly interrupted by Fineman again, saying, “Fine, give me a week. I can make him go away.”

The musical guest, who observed the exchange, saved Mescal from further confusion by impassively whispering to him, “I think she’s just hearing what she wants to hear.

The promo also showed Mescal teaching Shaboozey and Finemen the correct way to spell his full name.

This will be the first time Mescal hosts Saturday Night Live. A week after this episode, his girlfriend, Gracie Abrams, will make her own debut as a musical guest alongside guest host Chris Rock.

Mescal and Abrams were first spotted in June 2024 and made their first major appearance as a couple on Gladiators II Los Angeles premiere after party.