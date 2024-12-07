‘Stranger Things’ actor Mark Withers dies at 77

Mark Wither, who plays Gary in 'Stanger Things,' died on November 22

Mark Withers, the actor who showed off his acting chops in Dynasty, Stranger Things and more, has passed away at the age of 77.

His daughter Jessie Wither confirmed the death of her father in a statement to Variety, revealing that Mark breathed his last on November 22 following a battle with pancreatic cancer.

"He confronted his illness with the same strength and dignity he brought to his craft, creating a legacy of warmth, humour, and dedication, along with his remarkable ability to make every role unforgettable," Jesse paid tribute to his late father.

"Mark’s enduring talent and commitment to the industry will be fondly remembered by colleagues, friends, and fans alike," the statement added.

Mark appeared in Dynasty in 1981 as Ted Dinard, the love interest of Steve Carrington, played by Al Corley,

He was tapped for a six-episode arc in the first season in which his character meets an untimely death that nearly breaks the Carrington family apart.

In addition to Dynasty and Stanger Things, Mark’s other TV credits include Castle, Criminal Minds, Dallas, Days of Our Lives, Drop Dead Diva, Frasier, Hill Street Blues, L.A. Law, Magnum P.I., Matlock, Remington Steele, Sense8Wonder Woman, The Dukes of Hazzard and The King of Queens.