BLACKPINK’s Rose dethrones BTS star from top spot

Rose nabbed the top spot from BTS' Jin in UK chart

Rose, one of the four BLACKPINK singers, claimed the top spot, pushing a BTS star to second place in the United Kingdom chart.

According to Forbes, Rose’s APT, her global smash hit collaboration with Bruno Mars, has climbed to the top of the Official Singles Downloads chart, the list of the top-selling, most downloaded tracks in the U.K.

Rosé and her famous collaborator managed to soar their top-selling track from fourth to back to first, which has turned out to be the biggest success of her solo career.

It is pertinent to note that last week, another K-pop sensation had taken charge of the tally.

BTS singer Jin ruled with his latest single, Running Wild, the title track from his new EP Happy.

After launching in first place, that song has plummeted from number one to 14th rank.

The 31-year-old South Korean singer-songwriter dropped his debut solo album on November 15. In addition, a new video for Running Wild was unveiled the same day the six-track album hit the streams.

Additionally, APT isn’t only performing well on the downloads tally at the moment.

This week, Rosé, 27, and the Talking to the Moon hitmaker reportedly keep their fan favourite track in the top 10 on four U.K.-based charts it appears on.