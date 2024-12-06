Kurram warring tribes agree on 'indefinite ceasefire' following days-long debacle

A crowd is gathered outside a health facility in District Kurram. — Geo News/File

Following days of deadly clashes that claimed at least 133 lives, rival tribes in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Kurram district have finally agreed to an "indefinite ceasefire", the Kohat region commissioner confirmed on Friday.

The development came following a grand Jirga, organised to ensure sustainable peace in the restive territory, under the chairmanship of the Kohat Region Commissioner.

The jirga was attended by over 100 individuals, including elders, from the rival tribes.

The recent episode of clashes triggered by ambush on two separate convoys under police escort, resulting in 52 deaths on November 21. Subsequently, clashes between the warring clans escalated despite efforts to broker a ceasefire.

The violence claimed at least 133 lives and injured 186 others, in total.

In a statement, the commissioner said: "Tribal elders from both sides have agreed on an indefinite ceasefire," adding that the parties have expressed resolved to "sit together" to establish lasting peace in the region.

Meanwhile, KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur hailed the peace efforts of the grand jirga and met the members of the body, said adviser to KP Chief Minister on Information Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif quoting the provincial chief executive.

“Over 100 people from both sides attended the jirga,” he said, adding that it was decided that firing posts would be vacated until the final decision of the jirga.

Taking credit of the development, Barrister Saif said: “Peace has been restored in the region due to the sincere efforts of the CM.”

This is a developing story and is being updated with further details