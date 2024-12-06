Kanye West, Bianca Censori keeping low-key amid challenging time

Inside Kanye West and Bianca Censori's relationship

Kanye West and Bianca Censori, who are avoiding the spotlight these days, want to keep their relationship private.

According to insiders, Kanye and Bianca were previously spotted in Tokyo at a mall amid sexual harassment allegations against the rapper.

This is nothing new for the two as the couple, who tied the knot in December 2022, have been experiencing ups and downs in their relationship.

A few days ago, it was believed that Kanye wanted to divorce his wife due to marital problems.

However, next day they were seen together which industry insiders claimed was a publicity stunt to overcome the lawsuit filed by his former assistant Lauren Pisciotta.

A source spilled to DailyMail.com, “Kanye is concerned that his new lawsuit will drag him down to Sean Diddy's level and he has been speaking to his legal reps.”

“He is paying attention to what is going on with Diddy and some believe that the publicity stunt was a way of overshadowing the details of the harrowing lawsuit,” explained an insider.

While debunking divorce speculations, Kanye has reportedly planned to renew his vows with Bianca on their second wedding anniversary.

Another source told RadarOnline that Kanye “wants something risqué and shocking” for Bianca during their second nuptials.

“He's very much going for shock value. He's really into the idea of both of them walking down the aisle in barely-there outfits,” added an insider.