Kate Middleton releases first photos from Christmas Carol Concert's venue

Kate Middleton releases first photos from Westminster Abbey

Princess Kate delighted fans by issuing a huge update about her Christmas Carol Service.

On December 6, the official Instagram account of the Prince and Princess of Wales released the first photos of Westminster Abbey, the venue of today's Carol Concert.

The statement alongside the pictures reads, "Westminster Abbey looking beautifully festive ahead of tonight’s Together at Christmas Carol Service."

In the shared photos, it can be seen that the building of the church is lit up with beautiful lights and Christmas-appropriate decorations.

For the unversed, the future Queen is all set to host the biggest event of the year soon after completing her chemotherapy.

Speaking about the theme of this year's Carol Service, Kate said, "This year’s service provides a moment to reflect upon the importance of love and empathy, and how much we need each other, especially in the most difficult times of our lives."

Catherine added, "The service will shine a light on individuals from all over the U.K. who have shown love, kindness and empathy towards others in their communities."