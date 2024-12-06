Hailey Bieber eager to rebuild Justin Bieber’s legacy amid financial woes

Hailey Bieber believes Justin is the 'best artist in the world': Source

Hailey Bieber is a staunch supporter of her husband Justin Bieber amid financial problems and Sean Diddy Combs case.

A source spilled to In Touch Weekly that the Rhode founder has decided to take charge of Justin’s career after he is struggling with finances and health.

“Hailey has incredible business acumen and a real eye for trends,” said an insider.

The source told the outlet, “She’s also Justin’s No. 1 fan and genuinely believes he’s the best artist in the world.”

“When Justin is down on himself, her support does wonders for his confidence,” shared an insider.

Earlier in October, a report by The Sun revealed the Baby hit-maker was hit with an unpaid $380000 tax bill.

However, Hailey is positive and even “believes the sky is the limit” for Justin, and therefore she “wants to be instrumental” in his career in the “same way” Jay-Z was in “guiding Beyoncé’s career and hyping her up”.

“That’s the sort of strategic role that Hailey can take on for Justin,” stated an insider.

The source mentioned, “Hailey is very tapped into social media and just has an instinct about what is next.”

“Plus, she’s got her finger on the pulse of his fans and what they want from him, which is invaluable when it comes to marketing,” pointed out an insider.

Meanwhile, Hailey is quite “protective” of Justin because his “genuine” personality has left him “pretty vulnerable in the past”.

“Hailey has naturally become more suspicious of people and isn’t going to let anyone take advantage of Justin,” added an insider.