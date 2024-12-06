PML-N emerges victorious in PP-139 by-election in Sheikhupura

A supporter of PML-N holds a party flag with images of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his elder brother and three-time prime minister Nawaz Sharif outside the Parliament House in Islamabad on April 11, 2022. — AFP

The ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) on Thursday emerged victorious in a by-election held in Punjab Assembly seat PP-139 in Sheikhupura, according to unofficial results compiled.

The seat had fallen vacant following the death of PML-N-backed MPA Rana Afzal Hussain, who had won the seat in a previous by-election after Rana Tanveer Hussain vacated it.

Rana Tahir secured 44,537 votes against Ijaz Hussain’s 20,133, the unofficial result shows. There were a total of 124 polling stations in the provincial constituency.

Following the victory, the PML-N workers started celebrations at the residence of Rana Tahir.

MPA Rana Afzal passed away in August 2024 due to a fatal heart attack. He was the elder brother of Federal Minister for Industries and Production Rana Tanveer Hussain.