PML-N emerges victorious in PP-139 by-election in Sheikhupura

The ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) on Thursday emerged victorious in a by-election held in Punjab Assembly seat PP-139 in Sheikhupura, according to unofficial results compiled.
The seat had fallen vacant following the death of PML-N-backed MPA Rana Afzal Hussain, who had won the seat in a previous by-election after Rana Tanveer Hussain vacated it.
Rana Tahir secured 44,537 votes against Ijaz Hussain’s 20,133, the unofficial result shows. There were a total of 124 polling stations in the provincial constituency.
Following the victory, the PML-N workers started celebrations at the residence of Rana Tahir.
MPA Rana Afzal passed away in August 2024 due to a fatal heart attack. He was the elder brother of Federal Minister for Industries and Production Rana Tanveer Hussain.
