 
close
Thursday December 05, 2024
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
National

PML-N emerges victorious in PP-139 by-election in Sheikhupura

PTI-backed candidate Ijaz Hussain secures 20,133 votes against Rana Tahir's 44,537, as per unofficial results

By Web Desk
December 06, 2024
A supporter of PML-N holds a party flag with images of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his elder brother and three-time prime minister Nawaz Sharif outside the Parliament House in Islamabad on April 11, 2022. — AFP
A supporter of PML-N holds a party flag with images of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his elder brother and three-time prime minister Nawaz Sharif outside the Parliament House in Islamabad on April 11, 2022. — AFP

The ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) on Thursday emerged victorious in a by-election held in Punjab Assembly seat PP-139 in Sheikhupura, according to unofficial results compiled.  

The seat had fallen vacant following the death of PML-N-backed MPA Rana Afzal Hussain, who had won the seat in a previous by-election after Rana Tanveer Hussain vacated it.

Rana Tahir secured 44,537 votes against Ijaz Hussain’s 20,133, the unofficial result shows. There were a total of 124 polling stations in the provincial constituency.

Following the victory, the PML-N workers started celebrations at the residence of Rana Tahir.

MPA Rana Afzal passed away in August 2024 due to a fatal heart attack. He was the elder brother of Federal Minister for Industries and Production Rana Tanveer Hussain.  