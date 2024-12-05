Sean Diddy Combs Christmas menu in jail revealed

Diddy to spend Christmas behind the bars with lavish menu

Sean Diddy Combs, who is facing several charges including sex trafficking and racketeering, will be spending another holiday behind the bars.

The disgraced mogul will celebrate Christmas holidays, but not in the usual extravagant way he's used to.

Just like his birthday, Halloween, and Thanksgiving, the rapper will be seen marking the day in the jail.

However, Diddy has reportedly planned numbers of special activities, including card games, for the prisoners.

While conversing with TMZ, the federal sources revealed that activities include card games, dominos, and competitions in basketball, football and more.

The 55-year-old will be enjoying a Christmas Day menu consisting of 'baked Cornish hen, macaroni and cheese, cranberry sauce, dinner rolls and a holiday dessert'.

Previously, a representative of Metropolitan Detention Center, opened up about the Thanksgiving meal.

Their breakfast included fruit, cereal and pastries and they were served with the options of turkey roast or hot and sour tofu.

The inmates even got options for sides, such as mashed potatoes, vegetables, cranberry sauce, turkey gravy, two rolls with margarine and an assortment of holiday pies.

For the unknown, Sean Diddy Combs made a third attempt to secure bail by requesting a $50 million (£40 million) agreement, but the judiciary denied his request.