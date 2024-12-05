Unlikely for PTI to give protest call again, believes Rana Sanaullah

PM's Adviser on Political and Public Affairs Rana Sanaullah speaks during a press conference in Islamabad. — AFP/File

Adviser to Prime Minister on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah Khan has claimed that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) will not be able to stage another protest in Islamabad any time soon, adding that the party will possibly never be able to do so.

The adviser's remarks came hours after the former ruling party extended an olive branch, as party's chairman Gohar Ali Khan said that the PTI is ready to hold talks with all political parties.

The Imran Khan-led party and coalition government have been trading blames for the violence during the PTI's much-hyped "do or die" protest in Islamabad last month.

The former ruling party has since claimed that at least 12 of its workers were killed and 1,000 others were arrested. However, the government has categorically denied using live ammunition against the protesters and said that four law enforcers including three Rangers personnel and a policeman were martyred during the protest that was launched by the PTI on November 24.

The former ruling party incited approximately 15,000 to 20,000 armed individuals from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to join their protest in Islamabad, the 69-year-old veteran politician said while speaking on Geo News’ programme "Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Saath" on Wednesday.

He added that during the protests, over 250 law enforcers were wounded in gunfire by PTI supporters. Such violent acts necessitate accountability for those who cause harm to society, said Rana.

The PML-N stalwart also admonished the PTI for its poor planning, saying: “There was no proper arrangement for protesters, making it difficult for them to stay."

Rana claimed that after the debacle that the PTI witnessed at D-Chowk, the Imran Khan-led party will not be able to launch a protest again soon, adding that the party perhaps would "never be able to give a protest call again."

Responding to a query about PTI's allegations of ethnic targeting of Pashtuns by the government, he clarified that the government was not against Pakhtuns.

“The PML-N government was and remains open to dialogue. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif even extended an invitation of negotiations, but they rejected it.”