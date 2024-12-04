Prince William embraces rugged beard trend with historic shift in policies

Back in the 1970s, the then-Prince of Wales grew a beard while serving in the Royal Navy

Prince William has been turning heads with his rugged beard, a bold departure from his usual clean-shaven look.

This new style, which debuted in August, has sparked comparisons to his father, King Charles, who also embraced facial hair during his younger years.

Back in the 1970s, the then-Prince of Wales grew a beard while serving in the Royal Navy. Charles began his naval career in 1971, enrolling in a six-week course at the Royal Naval College Dartmouth, reported Mirror.

His service included time aboard the guided-missile destroyer HMS Norfolk and the frigates HMS Minerva and HMS Jupiter, culminating in 1974 when he earned his helicopter pilot qualification. His bearded appearance during this period became a notable part of his naval image.

As for William, his beard hasn’t won over everyone in the family. During a recent visit to Cape Town, he shared a light-hearted anecdote about his daughter, Princess Charlotte, who wasn’t initially thrilled with his new look.

“Charlotte didn’t like it at all the first time I grew it,” he confessed. “She was in tears, so I shaved it off. This time, I had to convince her it was okay.”

William's beard coincides with a historic shift in the British Army's grooming policies. In March 2024, the longstanding ban on beards was lifted, allowing soldiers and officers to sport facial hair as long as it is neat and well-maintained.

This change has stirred memories of past royal grooming debates, including reports that Prince Harry’s wedding-day beard in 2018 caused some friction between the brothers.