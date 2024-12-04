Khloe Kardashian gets candid about her bond with brother Rob

Khloe Kardashian reflects on her sibling relation with brother Bob

Khloe Kardashian has recently shared insight into her bond with her brother Rob.

Speaking to Bustle, Khloe explained why she’s protective of her only brother.

“I love all my siblings, but I think with Rob, I identify with him so much,” she told the outlet.

The reality star stated, “I feel so deeply what he feels- the struggles that he has, or just wanting to be out of the public eye, or just feeling like he doesn't fit in or is being judged about his appearance."

Reflecting on her sibling relationship, Khloe noted, “I feel like we were raised in pairs: It was Kourtney and Kim, and then it was me and Rob, and then Kendall and Kylie.”

“And I just feel like we are both each other's protectors. I love him so much. It's just innate,” she explained.

Rob reportedly exited from his family’s hit TV show and didn’t not even return for Hulu reboot.

However, Khloe believed that Rob “would come back to the show”.

“He talks about it a lot, he does, but I do know that Rob has been through a lot personally,” she remarked.

Meanwhile, Khloe also praised Rob for co-parenting his six-year-old daughter with former partner Blac Chyna.

“He's literally the best dad I know, and I'm so proud of him for that,” she continued.

Khloe added, “I know that he is feeling really good about himself, and I'm happy for him, so I have faith that, soon, he'll be back on the show.”