Justin Timberlake, Jessica Biel living apart this Christmas

Jessica Biel wants a break from Justin Timberlake this Christmas

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel have recently decided to take a break from each other over Christmas to fix their rocky relationship.

A source spilled to RadarOnline.com that the musician would be going on his Forget Tomorrow World Tour through the holiday season.

This would give Jessica the chance to reflect on their rocky 12-year marriage, per an insider.

“She might go to one or two of his concerts to show she's willing to support him, but privately she's relieved to be having some space so she can take stock, catch up on her own projects, and see friends,” said a source.

Another insider added, “Emotionally, it'll be a relief for her to get away from all the drama.”

Jessica, who shares two children with Justin, already needed a break ever since the singer’s DWI arrest in Sag Harbor, N.Y., last June.

However, he was pleaded guilty to a lesser charge.

“As everyone knows, they've had some hurdles to navigate, and Jessica actually needs some space right now for her own mental health,” shared an insider.

The source mentioned, “She doesn't want to divorce Justin, but she isn't about to follow him around like a puppy dog, either.”

“Justin’s checking in with her daily, but it's safe to say he's feeling like he could use the time away, too,” said an insider.