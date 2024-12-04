Holly Willoughby plans fresh start in 2025 with husband Dan's support

Holly Willoughby has faced a tumultuous year, marked by her former co-host Phillip Schofield’s dramatic exit from their morning show and a kidnapping threat. Yet, the 43-year-old presenter is now looking ahead with renewed determination.



Living with her husband Dan and their three children—Harry, 14, Belle, 12, and Chester, 8—Holly is preparing for an exciting career comeback. With several prime-time projects lined up, she is ready to step back into the spotlight and leave the challenges of the past behind.

"Holly can't wait for 2025 and to finally put everything behind her," an insider revealed.

"It's been quite a hellish year, what with the Gavin Plumber trial and the ongoing fallout with Phil but she is starting to feel like herself again."

The source continued: "And that's mainly down to her friends and family - they've all been so supportive and have helped her through some dark times."

Holly Willoughby, once a regular fixture on television, took a nearly year-long hiatus from the spotlight following her departure from This Morning, where she had been a cherished host for 14 years.

Throughout the ups and downs of the past year, Holly has found unwavering support in her husband, Dan, a talented TV executive. The couple, who met while working on the BBC children's show Live and Kicking, celebrated their wedding in a grand ceremony in West Sussex in 2007.

Dan, known for producing hits like The Wheel and Holly's former show Celebrity Juice, has been a steadfast presence in her life during this challenging time.

As insiders report, Dan, 49, has been Holly's steadfast 'rock'. "While all of this could've put pressure on some relationships, it has only made these two stronger. She feels so lucky to have him."

Insiders also reveal: "They have moved house this year, which was a hard decision to make because that was their family home, but she no longer felt safe there and their new house feels like the fresh start they all need."

Holly's first significant public appearance came after the jailing of former security guard Gavin Plumb, who had plotted to rape and murder her, in July.

Her comeback is gaining momentum, with fans eagerly anticipating her appearances in several major shows. She recently launched the energetic reboot of the game show You Bet! alongside longtime friend Stephen Mulhern.

In January, she'll reunite with Stephen for ITV's dazzling skating competition Dancing on Ice and later take the lead in Bear Hunt, a high-profile reality series hosted by Bear Grylls on Netflix. This global project is set to broaden Holly's reach to audiences around the world.

An insider shared that with her latest ventures, Holly feels ready to put the This Morning controversy behind her. "People will see her doing different things, working with different co-stars."

"Obviously it's bittersweet because her You Bet and Dancing On Ice co-star Stephen is going through a tough time right now - she is supporting him and feels she is strong enough to be able to do that. But Holly can't wait to get back to doing jobs and shows she loves. She is determined to never go back to those dark days and feel as vulnerable as she did."



