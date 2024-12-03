Remarks of Bushra's sister, spox irk PTI leadership: Marwat

PTI leader and Member National Assembly (MNA) Sher Afzal Marwat in this undated photo. — Facebook@Rayaan.Khan.Marwat/File

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Sher Afzal Marwat on Monday said the party leadership was concerned about the narrative that sister and spokesperson of Bushra Bibi, Maryam Riaz Wattoo and Mishal Yousafzai, respectively, tried to build.

This Marwat said speaking on Geo News programme 'Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Sath'. The party leadership found that the remarks made by Wattoo and Yousafzai were in poor taste, he added.

He further highlighted that certain individuals within the PTI are reportedly connected to former operatives of agencies, creating divisions within the party.

The language and accusations being used have led to widespread frustration and helplessness among the leadership, discouraging members with constant complaints and allegations, he claimed.

Marwat urged PTI's founder, Imran, to intervene immediately and address the situation, emphasising that this is not the time for internal disputes, as raised by Qasim Suri.

He suggested that instead of hesitating, PTI should have swiftly called for protests across the country and resumed its march to Islamabad.

It is worth noting that Wattoo and Yousafzai recently claimed that Khan places greater trust in Bushra Bibi than in his party's “compromised” leaders.

Speaking to The Guardian, they alleged that PTI leaders often fail to follow the founder’s directives, prompting Bushra Bibi to step into a more active role.

Wattoo accused some close associates of Khan of having dubious intentions, appearing to play both sides for personal benefit. She also revealed that Bushra Bibi faced pressure not to proceed to the centre of Islamabad during the protest.