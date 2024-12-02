Karachi to have cooler nights as winter sets in

Representational image shows the moon shining on the sky as night falls on Karachi on November 15, 2024. — Reuters

The wait is almost over for Karachiites, as winter is gradually making its presence felt in the port city with noticeably cooler nights. The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted further drops in temperature in the coming days.

According to the PMD's three-day forecast, Karachi is likely to experience cool and dry weather, with nighttime temperatures expected to fall as low as 17°C. However, daytime conditions are predicted to remain predominantly dry.

The minimum temperature during the last 24 hours was recorded at 17.8°C, with forecasts predicting it to remain between 17°C and 19°C on December 3 and 4. Meanwhile, the humidity level in Karachi's atmosphere stood at 58%, with light winds blowing from the northeast.

The Met Office also predicted light rain or drizzle in districts Kambar Shahdadkot, Jacobabad and Larkana today, while the mercury may go as low as 16°C in the upper districts of Sindh later in the week.

Meanwhile, the weather in Balochistan turned chillier after rain and hail storms in the northeastern districts of the province.

The District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) — a subordinate body under the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), Balochistan, said that the hail storm broke a 42-year record in Duki District.

Hundreds of solar panels and trees were damaged in the affected areas.

Frosty winds hit the province following rain and hail storms, pushing the temperature as low as -3°C in the Kan Mehtarzai area of Chaman.

As per PDMA, the mercury can drop to -7°C in the upper northern districts near the border.

Earlier, the PMD forecasted light to moderate rain-wind and thunderstorms, accompanied by snowfall over the mountains in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, starting November 29 till today.

The areas under this effect were Waziristan, Kurrum, Mohmand, Khyber, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Malakand, Buner, Shangla, Manshera, Abbottabad, Kohistan, Astore, Ghizer, Gilgit, Hunza, Skardu, Neelum Valley, Muzaffarabad, Rawalakot, Kotli, Haveli and Bagh.

Moreover, light rain or drizzle is also expected in the Pothohar region, Murree, Galliyat, Islamabad, Mianwali, Bhakkar and Layyah today.