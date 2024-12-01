Gwyneth Paltrow reunites with Chris Martin for daughter Apple’s special day

Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin come together to show support for daughter Apple

Gwyneth Paltrow who shares daughter Apple, 20, and son Moses, 18, with her ex-husband Chris Martin spent a long weekend together with family to celebrate daughter’s big event.

The 52-year-old took to Instagram to share the pictures of their family gathering in Paris as Apple Martin made a debut in annual Debutantes ball.

The 20-year-old could be seen posing with her Hollywood star mom as they took a mirror selfie ahead of the event.

Apple donned a customised Valentino gown in baby blue colour, which reportedly took 750 hours to complete.

The Shakespeare in Love actress sported an elegant black dress for the evening as seen in the picture.

Another photo in the carousel featured Paltrow’s ex husband, the lead musician in Coldplay, Chris Martin as he relaxed on a park bench with their son Moses.

The special evening also brought Paltrow’s mother Blythe Danner together with the family, as they explored the French capital.

Apple’s big night brought her parents together after they ended their marriage ten years ago, agreeing to amicably co-parent the two kids.