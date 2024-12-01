Cher raves over Keira Knightley’s unique ‘Believe’ cover

Cher lauded Keira Knightley for 'hitting the right notes' in the teeth cover 'Believe'

Cher was left amazed by Keira Knightley’s unexpected dental talent.

During a recent episode of The Graham Norton Show, the Pride & Prejudice star surprised the Goddess of Pop by performing an impromptu cover of her iconic 1998 hit Believe—but with a twist. Knightley, 39, performed the song by flicking her teeth with her fingernails.

"This is sort of like some sort of a nightmare," Knightley joked before kicking off the rendition, sitting alongside the original singer herself on the couch.

Cher, 78, was visibly stunned by Knightley’s unique skill. "She's hitting the notes!" she remarked. "You hit the notes! How do you know what you're—"

"I don't know, I don't know," the Pirates of the Caribbean actress responded, explaining that she picked up the unusual skill as a child. "I learned to do it as a kid. There was a kid at school who was cool, and he could do it, so we all did it."

Host Graham Norton chimed in, noting the rare talent’s lack of practical use. "It's really clever… but so pointless," he said, to which Knightley laughed and agreed.

While this marked the first time she performed a song with her teeth in front of the original artist, it wasn’t the first time Knightley has showcased her quirky talent.

In 2018, she performed Raindrops Keep Falling on My Head with her teeth on the show. She had also showed off the skill on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2006.

Additionally, Knightly performed part of Despacito on The Tonight Show in 2019.