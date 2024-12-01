Andrew Garfield details difficult journey of iconic character 'Spider-Man'

Andrew Garfield makes candid confession about his working experience as Spider-Man

Andrew Garfield recently got honest about his tough journey as an animated hero, Spider-Man.

On November 30, Variety reported that the 41-year-old actor discussed his acting experience playing the iconic character during a press conference at the 2024 Marrakech Film Festival.

Garfield stated, "Had to work very hard to have fewer people ask questions about Spider-Man. I’m still working on it. It’s an imperfect process."

Expressing his gratitude for the fame he gained, the actor said, "Grateful for that time, as it allowed [him] to maybe have an easier shot at working with people like Martin Scorsese straight after."

Speaking about the 82-year-old director, Martin Scorsese, Garfield praised him for his passion for creating classic characters, mentioning his 2016 film Silence.

The We Live in Time star added, "I think Marty probably was able to get a passion project made with a guy who played Spider-Man in the lead to play a Jesuit priest in the 1600s of Japan. The fact that that film was made with the help of Spider-Man is a beautiful thing."

For the unversed, Garfield portrayed Peter Parker's role in The Amazing Spider-Man and The Amazing Spider-Man 2.