Margot Robbie finally opens up about controversial 'Wolf of Wall' bold scene

Margot Robbie, who is known as one of the Hollywood's new brightest star, took a fearless step during her early days of career with her role in the most thrilling crime fiction.

The Wolf of Wall Street in 2013, starring Leonardo DiCaprio, had a bold scene where she had no clothes on as Naomi Lapaglia.

The actress explained that it was the most embarrassing scene of her life but it turned out to be very important character for her as well.

The 34-year-old, who is known for her best role as Barbie, revealed that the director Martin Scorsese tried to change the intimate scene so that she can feel comfortable, but Robbie chose to stick with the original shot.

The Babylon actor went on explaining that the director even offered her to wear something comfortable to push away all the hesitation while filming.

Robbie continued to sharing: "But I said that's not what the character would do in that scene. The whole point is that she's going to come out completely naked—that's the card she's playing."

During recent On the Talking Pictures podcast, the Barbie actress expressed that she had to go through a lot while shooting that part but after trying really hard, she finally got the role.

"My managers made me redo my audition tape five times because it wasn't good enough," she added.

However, Margot Robbie is right now set to feature in new movie based on Wuthering Heights as she will play Catherine Earnshaw, alongside Jacob Elordi.