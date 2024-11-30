Prince William shares emotional message with Princess Kate's photo: 'Lest We Forget'

Kensington Palace has finally issued details of Prince William and Kate Middleton's achievements amid speculations about the couple's relationship.

The Prince and Princess of Wales turned to their Instagram Story to re-release several striking videos and photos as part of their November rewind.

The summary highlighted the couple’s biggest moments from the last 30 days, including a gorgeous video of future King, and a stunning photo of Princess Catherine.

In one photo, William is seen saluting against his beloved wife's picture, seemingly sending a message to the people who are speculating about the couple's relationship.

The photo appears to clear the air about the couple's bond and explain how much respect William pays to his brave wife who emerged victorious after months-long battle against cancer.

Prince William and Kate Middleton are said to be spending more time together to strengthen their bonding and relationship as they went through a difficult phase of their life in last 10 months following Kate's cancer battle.