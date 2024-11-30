Angelina Jolie’s son Pax overcomes hardships to celebrate 21st birthday

Angelina Jolie, American legendary actress and filmmaker who is a proud and supportive mother to her kids, recently celebrated a milestone of her son Pax Thien.

The former couple's son Pax, who is now 21, has stepped into adulthood after facing many challenges during all these years of his parents split battle.

Jolie's children always preferred to stay away from massive media's limelight as they all are known for being so much private in their lives.

However, the Maria actress has now one more special reason to celebrate this Thanksgiving along with her six children, as her son Pax tuned 21.

The Thanksgiving seems to be filled with extra love, laughter, and more joy as the whole family came together at their Los Angeles beautiful house.

As the 49-year-old's son turned another chapter of his life, it was revealed that the previous year has not been easy for him as he had faced very tough time after life threatening accident.

Pax was hospitalised after painful incident and he was all alone as his mother was busy promoting her upcoming biopic Maria.

Earlier back in July, Pax had a life risking accident where he crashed his bike into the unknown car while he was riding in Los Angeles during the busy rush hours traffic around 5 PM.