Lizzo rocks festive attire on Thanksgiving, continues to share fitness journey

Lizzo is serving major body transformation goals on Thanksgiving in form-fitting dress.

The singer showed off her toned body in an off-the-shoulder, form-fitting dress with orange hibiscus blossoms, and gain undeniable traction of fans.

The day following the holiday, the 36-year-old shared a TikTok video with her fans, showing off her festive attire, smoky makeup, and braided hairstyle while hosting supper for her loved ones.

The Truth Hurts singer's post rekindled speculation about her weight loss journey, with some thinking that she used Ozempic, a diabetes medication frequently associated with weight loss, according to the Daily Mail.

Lizzo has also continuously refuted these allegations, even mockingly addressing them in the past by claiming that her metamorphosis was due to weight training and a calorie-restricted diet.

"Losing weight is the slowest thing in the world, and you don't notice it until you do," Lizzo said in a March interview with The New York Times, characterising her weight loss as a "methodical" and tedious process.

Since then, she has also continued to upload workouts and inspirational quotes to her followers.

Lizzo is unwavering in the face of recent scandals, such as a lawsuit brought by former dancers, sharing her fitness journey and preserving her status as a legend in the music business.