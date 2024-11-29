Punjab school teacher suspended for 'using social media' during duty hours

The picture shows a person using a mobile phone. — Canva/File

The district education authorities on Friday suspend a primary school teacher in Sargodha for allegedly provoking his colleagues on social media against the government during duty hours.

Taking action under Peeda Act-2006, Sargodha District Education Officer (DEO) suspended Asad Hayat, who was performing his duties at Primary School Chak number 5 Rakh Dharema, with immediate effect on the charges of spreading propaganda against the state intuitions, the incumbent government, misuse of social media and misconduct and using the internet during duty hours.

According to his suspension order, “The services of Asad Hayat, PST, Govt. Primary School Chak No.5 Rakh Dharema Sargodha are hereby suspended with immediate effect under the PEEDA Act-2006.”

The school teacher was directed to report to the office concerned immediately.

In September, a show cause notice had been issued to the Headmaster of Government Special Education Center Chichawatani District Sahiwal Abdul Karim for making political remarks on the Whatsapp.

The show cause notice was issued under Section 7(b) and Section 5(1)(a) of the Peeda Act, 2006.

The show cause notice stated that a complaint had been filed against the headmaster on the portal of the Chief Minister of Punjab that he had made statements on a Whatsapp group which end up discrediting the government of Punjab.