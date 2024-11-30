Barry Keoghan opens up about scar for first time

Barry Keoghan's mother passed away due to drug overdose.

Barry Keoghan bravely unveiled a large scar on his left wrist, stating it was the perfect time to share it with the world.

For Hunger Magazine, the actor posed for a bold cover shoot, showing off his prominent scar.

He decided to reveal the scars because they had shaped him from inside and out, but wouldn’t reveal the history behind it.

"I won't go into how I got this scar, but I've got a scar that's like a millimetre away from my main vein on my left arm," he shared.

Barry Keoghan showed off bracelet engraved with mother's name.

"On one wrist you've got my mum's name and then on the other wrist you've got this constant reminder, this scar," he continued.

After completing the photo-shoot, the Satburn star disclosed that the shoot made him extremely emotional.

Referring to the cover, which featured him crossing his wrists and sporting a bracelet engraved with his mother's name 'Debbie,' the actor shared, "I waited to do this shoot with Rankin to show that."

"You know, it just felt right," the actor expressed.

The 32-year-old actor's mother had unfortunately passed away due to a heroin overdose when Barry was just 12-year-old.