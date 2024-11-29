Meghan Markle seeks more time on her Lifestyle Brand's trademark

Meghan Markle's highly anticipated lifestyle brand may be further off than expected, as her team has requested an extension for the trademark application.

Initially soft-launched in March under the name American Riviera Orchard, the brand promised customers a peek into an exciting collection of products, likely including jams and other lifestyle goods.

However, despite early interest and a waiting list for updates, the venture has faced a series of setbacks, delaying its official launch and preventing it from trading just yet.

Fans of the Duchess will have to wait a little longer for her brand to hit the market.

The US Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) rejected her initial application in September, citing "American Riviera" as a common nickname for Santa Barbara.

In a recent statement, officials clarified that "cocktail napkins" could refer to either paper or textile varieties, while "cooking utensils" might include both manual and electric versions, for instance.

After their application was rejected, the Sussexes' office responded, stating that such setbacks are "routine and expected" when pursuing trademark filings.

They assured that a formal response would be forthcoming in due course.

With the clock ticking on the original three-month deadline, Meghan's legal team has now filed for an additional three-month extension to resolve the issue.

After a soft launch in March, featuring a polished video and a website with a waiting list for eager fans, the brand has yet to fully roll out.