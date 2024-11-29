Mark Wahlberg, Rhea Durham celebrate Thanksgiving with rare family picture

Mark Wahlberg left Hollywood and moved to Las Vegas for his children's future.

Mark Wahlberg and Rhea Durham enjoyed Thanksgiving with their family.

On November 28th, the Ted star’s wife took to Instagram to share a carousel of posts from the family’s lovely outing.

The rare photo included Rhea, Mark, and their four children: 21-year-old Ella, 18-year-old Michael, 16-year-old Brendan, and 14-year-old Grace.

"So grateful my whole family is home for the holiday," Rhea captioned her post.

In the first photo of the slides, the entire family was seen gathered at a table at Nobu in Las Vegas.

This was followed by a sweet selfie of the lovebirds, and another click of Grace and Ella posing for the camera.

The last slide revealed the restaurant’s sweet gesture.

Mark Wahlberg and Rhea Durham share sweet moment together at Nobu.

They had engraved 'Welcome' and the couple’s names on the chopsticks.

Rhea and Mark tied the knot in 2009, six years after starting their family.

The family of six had moved to the city in 2022 and has lived there ever since.

In a March interview with People, the 53-year-old Instant Family actor revealed his reason behind his decision of moving, "It’s a place where my kids can thrive and do their thing and pursue their interests."