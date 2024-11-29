FDE abolishes Saturday holiday in Islamabad educational institutions

In this file photo, a girl reads a book while attending her daily class with others at a government school. — Reuters

The Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) has abolished Saturday holiday for two months in Islamabad's educational institutions — from November 30 to February 1, 2025.

Without referring to the PTI's three-day-long protest, a notification stated that Saturday will be observed as working day in all the educational institutions working under the ambit of the Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) to compensate the academic loss due to their frequent closure.

All educational institutions will observe six working days from November 30 to February 1 with already notified official timings, said the notification.

The notification was issued to the heads of institutions of the Islamabad model schools and colleges.

This decision came after the educational institutions had remained closed for three consecutive days in Rawalpindi and Islamabad during the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) demonstrations in the federal capital which started on November 24 and culminated in the wee hours of Wednesday, November 27.

Academic circles criticised the back-to-back interruption in the regular studies in the twin cities and highlighted difficulties for educators and students who were required to complete curriculums within a prescribed timeline for an academic year.

All Pakistan Private Schools Management Association North Punjab President Abrar Ahmed Khan also complained that the students were not being given sufficient time to complete their regular studies.

He highlighted that the provincial education boards decided to organise matriculation exams from March 4, whereas, winter vacations will be observed from December 20 to January 10.

Abrar had urged the educational boards to review matric examination schedule following the disruption in academic activities.

The federal capital was put under a security lockdown during the political demonstrations which also saw clashes between police and protesters and led to the closure of transport services and educational institutions.