Sabrina Carpenter offers peek into her 'Wicked' Thanksgiving

Sabrina Carpenter is giving high five to Ariana Grande for her Wicked performance.

The singer is celebrating Thanksgiving in a spectacular way.

The 25-year-old Espresso hitmaker posted a little video on her Instagram Story on Thursday, November 28, giving fans a glimpse into her holiday evening.

Since the Please Please Please hitmaker wanted to spend Thanksgiving watching the American musical fantasy movie Wicked, the singer's Thanksgiving was nothing more than a huge nod to Grande.

The movie's title and opening credits were included in Carpenter's little tale.

Ariana Grande’s Wicked’s plot on IMDB reads, “Elphaba, a misunderstood young woman because of her green skin, and Glinda, a popular girl, become friends at Shiz University in the Land of Oz. After an encounter with the Wonderful Wizard of Oz, their friendship reaches a crossroads.”

Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande-Butera, Jonathan Bailey, Ethan Slater, Bowen Yang, Marrissa Bode, Peter Dinklage, Michelle Yeoh, and Jeff Goldblum are among the cast members of the Jon M. Chu-directed movie.

Carpenter, meanwhile, just wrapped up the 2024 leg of her wildly popular Short N' Sweet Tour.

On March 3, 2024, the singer will begin the 2025 leg of the tour at Dublin, Ireland's 3Arena.