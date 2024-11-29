Khloe Kardashian shares rare photos from Thanksgiving celebrations

Khloe Kardashian offers glimpses from Thanksgiving celebrations

Khloe Kardashian delighted fans by giving rare glimpses of her Thanksgiving celebrations.

On November 29, the 40-year-old socialite took to her Instagram stories and shared lovely photos featuring her adorable kids, True and Tatum.

In the viral photos, Khloe showcased her get-together venue which reportedly took place at the Palm Springs homes owned by her mother, Kris Jenner, and sister, Kourtney Kardashian.

The Kardashian star also released an adorable video clip of her two children, who were seen sharing a warm hug.

The mother-of-two wrote a caption, "Thankful," adding a teary eye emoji alongside her note.

However, the businesswoman did not share photos of herself from her extravagant holiday feast.

Notably, none of her Jenner or Kardashian siblings, including Kim, Kourtney, Rob, Kendall, and Kylie, attended her private party.

It is pertinent to note that Khloe shares a daughter named True and a son, Tatum, with her ex-partner, Tristan Thompson.

Khloe and Tristan welcomed her first daughter, True, in 2018. They celebrated the arrival of their second son on July 28, 2022.

Reportedly, the two parted ways in 2023 after dating each other for about six years.

Despite the ups and downs in their relationship, the former couple has committed to co-parenting their two children.