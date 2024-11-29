Ashanti, husband Nelly expecting baby No. 2: report

Ashanti and her husband Nelly expecting baby

Ashanti and her husband Nelly may have a reason to celebrate soon.

The musicians are reportedly expecting their second child together, according to insiders who spoke to The Jasmine Brand on Wednesday.

The couple, who secretly tied the knot last December, previously welcomed their first child, son Kareem Kenkaide Hayne, on July 18.

Reflecting on the emotional moment of meeting her newborn, Ashanti told Entertainment Tonight, “I cried it was just so emotional and spiritual at the same time. Having a vision of this moment for so long … it was such an electrifying feeling.”

The Happy singer also expressed her joy on Instagram, sharing, “I’ve been waiting to be a mom for a long time now.”

Nelly, 50, and Ashanti, 44, first crossed paths in 2003 at a Grammy Awards press conference and collaborated on tracks like their 2008 hit Body on Me and 2024’s This Lil’ Game We Play.

The pair dated for a decade before splitting in 2013, only to rekindle their romance in 2023 after reuniting in Las Vegas at a boxing match.

In September 2023, Nelly confirmed their relationship was back on, admitting to Love & Hip Hop stars Rasheeda and Kirk Frost that the reunion “surprised” them. “Sometimes being separate you understand one another more,” he shared.

According to a marriage license obtained by Page Six, the couple wed on December 27, 2023, in Nelly’s hometown of St. Louis, Missouri.