Cabinet to continue discussion on proposed PTI ban: Sanaullah

PM's Adviser on Political and Public Affairs Rana Sanaullah Khan addressing a press conference, on March 1, 2023.— NNI

Two days after the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) protest march in Islamabad came to an abrupt end following a security forces crackdown, Adviser to the Prime Minister on Political Affairs, Rana Sanaullah Khan, revealed that the federal cabinet discussed imposing a ban on the former ruling party but without a unanimous opinion.

The politician's statement comes after the Balochistan Assembly sought, through a resolution on Thursday, a ban on the Imran Khan-led party following the recent "violence" in its protest march in the federal capital on November 26.

The resolution stated that the PTI, which has been at loggerheads with the government, was responsible for the May 9 events — a reference to the violent protest that broke out last year following PTI founder Imran Khan's arrest and saw attacks on public properties including military institutions in many parts of the country.

"Once again, it [the former ruling party] is carrying out violent actions," it stated, adding that the PTI's "anarchist agenda" has affected the country's system and every sector, including the judiciary, media and the economy.

Appearing on Geo News programme 'Capital Talk' on Thursday, the PM's adviser did not rule out the possibility of imposing a ban on the PTI.

"This matter (the PTI ban) came before the federal cabinet yesterday. The cabinet members discussed the issue but no consensus could be evolved," he said while replying to a question.

"Opinions were divided on the issue. However, the members decided to further deliberate on the matter."

The veteran politician said the Balochistan Assembly had expressed its opinion on the proposed PTI ban. It should be mentioned here that the assembly approved the resolution to slap a ban on the former ruling party.

A similar resolution seeking a ban on the PTI has been submitted to the Punjab Assembly Secretariat late Thursday.

Responding to another question, the PML-N's stalwart addressed speculation about the imposition of the governor’s rule in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

“There is an opinion that governor’s rule could be imposed in the PTI-ruled province, as the Constitution provides a mechanism for it," he stressed.

"However, the current situation does not warrant such a measure," he said as according to him, the governor's rule has both political and constitutional challenges.

The former security czar stressed the importance of dialogue as the only viable solution. "There is no other option than negotiations," he said.

Commenting on the PTI's "do-or-die" march in Islamabad, Rana Sanaullah said that these protesters were not coming for a peaceful demonstration as they were armed.

Meantime, the PM's adviser also dismissed the FIR lodged against journalist Matiullah Jan as fabricated. The Islamabad IG is the complainant in this FIR hence, he is answerable as the Islamabad police operate under his command.

He noted that this FIR should be dealt with on merit.