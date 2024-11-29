Sarah Ferguson’s serves Thanksgiving table with special celebrity surprise

Sarah Ferguson celebrates Thanksgiving with special guest star.

Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York, recently shared a Thanksgiving message on her Instagram account that was full "joy."

In the post, she included a video of herself with her good friend, actor William Moseley.

The two were seen together with beaming smiles, radiating warmth and happiness.

Sarah’s caption expressed her gratitude and well-wishes for the holiday, saying, "A very Happy Thanksgiving from my good friend @williammoseley and I. We hope you have a fantastic day surrounded by people you love, plenty of joy, and lots of laughter!"

Her message exudes positivity, encouraging her followers to embrace the spirit of togetherness and celebrate with loved ones.

It’s a reflection of Sarah’s emphasis on family, friendship, and kindness, values she often highlights in her public life.

The post resonated with many, garnering likes and comments from her fans, who appreciate her down-to-earth and genuine personality.

Sarah Ferguson has always been admired for her charitable work and dedication to various causes, and this personal touch on social media reminds her followers that she values the simple joys of life and relationships, especially during special occasions like Thanksgiving.