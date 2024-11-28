Sarah Ferguson embarks on new chapter amid Prince Andrew's challenges

The Duke of York shares his £30million home with ex-wife Sarah

Sarah Ferguson has embarked on a solo trip overseas, sparking curiosity amid ongoing reports about Princess Beatrice’s concerns for Prince Andrew.

Sharing her plans online, the 65-year-old royal, who recently joined TikTok, described her journey as the start of an exciting new chapter.

The Duchess of York departed the UK as the holiday season began, leaving behind ongoing discussions surrounding the Royal Lodge.

Sharing her travel plans, Sarah posted a video from Heathrow Airport shortly before boarding her flight to Vienna, Austria.

She captioned the clip: "Heading off to Vienna to kick start Christmas. Absolutely love this time of the year and seeing all the joy on people's faces."

The mother-of-two said: “It's Monday and I decided that we need to get the Christmas spirit going.



“Heathrow Airport on my way to Vienna. And what am I doing in Vienna? I am going to see [the] Christmas fair.”

The duchess added: “The airports are just so exciting.

“It's a new adventure, new day, new journey. Let's go.”

Sarah Ferguson's holiday comes shortly after reports surfaced regarding her eldest daughter, Princess Beatrice's, concerns for Prince Andrew.

Although the Duke of York spends much of his time at Royal Lodge in Windsor, sources suggest he has been increasingly relying on the support of his daughters, Beatrice, 36, and Eugenie, 34, who have taken on a protective role amid ongoing challenges.

Five years after his Newsnight interview triggered the end of his public life, a source told Hello!: "The girls take the grandchildren to visit him most weekends.

“They are spending far more time with him now than they have done in recent years.

"They are quite close to their father; they seem to be quite protective towards him."

The Duke of York, who shares his £30million home with ex-wife Sarah, is said to have found solace in his grandchildren.

He has been seen driving Sienna Mapelli-Mozzi, the three-year-old daughter of Beatrice and husband Edoardo Mapelli-Mozzi, around the Windsor Estate.