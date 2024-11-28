Margot Robbie weighs in on Babylon’s failure

Margot Robbie shares two cents on 'Babylon' failure

Margot Robbie has recently shared her thoughts on Babylon’s failure during an appearance on Talking Pictures podcast.

“I am still saying that I love it. I don’t get it either. I know I am biased because I am very close to the project and I obviously believe in it, but I still can’t figure out why people hated it,” said the Barbie star.

Margot explained, “I wonder if in 20 years people are going to be like, ‘Wait, Babylon’ didn’t do well at the time?’ Like when you hear that ‘Shawshank Redemption’ was a failure at the time and you’re like like, ‘How is that possible?'”

While speaking of her working experience with Babylon’s director Damien Chazelle, Margot mentioned, “Damien is so thorough.”

“Do you know what I loved so much about working with him? I felt like no one had really put their foot to the floor with the gas, but he wanted that all the time. He wanted more always. Even when we were prepping,” pointed out the Amsterdam star.

Margot further said, “When we were trying to figure out what the accent should be for that character, I gave him 51 different versions of an accent.”

Reflecting on her character in Babylon, The Suicide Squad actress stated, “It was like doing a one woman show. We started off with like Boston. Nellie is from Boston.”

“Here’s what she sounds like if she’s from Arkansas. Then I got specific. Here is Nellie if she was a mixture of Snookie from the ‘Jersey Shore’ and Joe Pesci. Now I’m going to be a little bit of Fran Drescher mixed with Snookie. This is how specific we got,” continued the actress.

Margot added, “At one point I counted all the voice things I offered him at that point and it was 51.”