Kathy Griffin sees herself as next ‘Golden Bachelorette’

Kathy Griffrin is all set to sail the love boat.

The comedian and actress sat with Politickin’ with Gavin Newsom, Marshawn Lynch, and Doug Hendrickson to talk about her current comedy tour.

Speaking with the group, she was asked by of the hosts if she had a love life at the moment, and she had quite the idea for one.

“Excuse me? I think I should be the next Golden Bachelorette,” she said on the podcast before addressing Joan Vassos, the first woman to lead this chapter of the Bachelor franchise. “So, the current one is great. I love her. OK, so Kathy Griffin’s the Golden Bachelorette.”

She continued, “Here’s my pitch. [In] the first episode, where there’s the most bachelors and the most roses, I fuck each one, each one, and then I decide. No hidden cameras, just a little blur here and there for the cellulite. Boom! Ratings gold.”

Upon Griffin’s wish, an ABC insider told Entertainment Weekly that the network is open to meet with the comedian about the gig.

Griffin during the conversation also addressed her feud with Andy Cohen. She was questioned if they have recently talked.

“I’m not his cup of tea,” she said. “And it hurts. It just hurts. I’m not going to say anything good or bad. It just kind of hurts.”