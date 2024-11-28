Islamabad Police 'arrest' senior journalist Matiullah Jan

A display of Matiullah Jan's photograph on a mobile phone in Islamabad on July 21, 2020. — AFP

Senior journalist and reporter Matiullah Jan was arrested by Islamabad Police after information of a filing a case against him emerged, sources told Geo News on Thursday.

After his arrest by the police, Jan was shifted to Margalla Police Station. the sources said. It is important to note that no transcript or copy of any recorded case against Jan has been provided yet.

Additionally, American non-governmental organisation (NGO) Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) condemned the senior journalist’s arrest.

In a post on X, his family said that he had been "abducted" from the parking of PIMS at around 11pm by "unmarked abductors in an unmarked vehicle".

"I demand that my father be let go immediately and his family immediately be informed of his whereabouts," the post added.

According to the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ), Pakistan ranked 12th out of the 13 worst offenders on CPJ’s Global Impunity Index in 2024.

At least 39 journalists have been murdered in Pakistan since 1992. In the vast majority of these cases, 36, nobody has been held accountable, whereas, in three cases, there has been some, though not full, accountability, as per the NGO.

Earlier in 2020, Jan went missing in Islamabad and returned home after nearly 12 hours.

After returning, he had thanked the national and international journalist community, politicians, judiciary and others for their “quick response” which led to his safe return.