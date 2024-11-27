Marissa Bode praises 'Wicked' crew for creating 'accessible' set

Marissa Bode starred alongside Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo

Marissa Bode, the first authentic wheelchair user to play Nessarose in Wicked, has nothing but praise for the film's cast and crew, who went above and beyond to create an accessible, inclusive environment on set.

Speaking to People magazine in an interview published November 26, the 24-year-old actress commended director Jon M. Chu and his team for listening to her needs and proactively ensuring a smooth filming experience, making her feel fully supported in her role as Elphaba's younger sister.

The inclusive efforts on set were led by wheelchair user Chantelle Nassari, who served as the disability coordinator who ensured that any potential obstacles for Bode were addressed before she even arrived on set.

Bode shared how this thoughtful approach allowed her to focus solely on her performance, noting that “sometimes it is hard to always be vulnerable” in such a large, busy environment. But with Chu's emphasis on kindness and creating a “safe space,” she was able to connect deeply with her character.

Bode also highlighted how the filmmakers' commitment to accessibility extended to the physical set, including a custom trailer with a lift, accessible makeup stations, and even remote-controlled wardrobe rails. She emphasised that such efforts should be the standard for future productions, urging non-disabled people to educate themselves about accessibility and inclusion.

“Representation is not the only thing… We need community,” Bode noted, stressing the need for broader societal change and community-building to ensure that disabled people have equal access to all spaces.