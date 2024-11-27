Liam Payne's 'secret' nickname for son Bear exposed following his tragic death

Liam Payne's 'little-known' nickname for son Bear revealed

Liam Payne’s ‘little-known’ nickname for his son Bear has become the talk of the town after an old video went viral.

The former One Direction member, who plunged to death from the third-floor balcony of his hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina, revealed that he couldn’t just wrap his head around the concept of coming up with an unusual name for his son.

The doting dad-of-one told B96 Radio Station in Chicago during a Q&A session with fans, shortly after the singer and Cheryl welcomed their first-born to the world.

He said at the time, "When I look at him, he's just Bear. At first, I wasn't really having it. I was like, 'I'm not really sure. I don't really understand.' Now I look at him and he's Bear. You become your name as you get older anyway."

Although he agreed to call him ‘Bear’ later on, the former X Factor contestant was adamant to refer to his little one as ‘Cub.’

Recounting several instances from the past, one fan recalled, "He said his proudest moment was Bear and said at first he called him Cub a lot."

For the unversed, the ex-couple welcomed their only son Bear on March 22, 2017.