Barry Keoghan trains Chris Hemsworth’s son in cutest way

Chris Hemsworth revealed his children were the reason he agreed to do 'Transformers One.'

Barry Keoghan was spotted at the gym with Chris Hemsworth and his son Tristan.

Recently, the 41-year-old actor brought his 10-year-old son to his former boxing gym, Justin Fortune's Gym in Los Angeles, where they met with the Saltburn star.

On November 26th, the Thor actor took to his Instagram to share a carousel of images of his son showing off his boxing gloves at the gym.

"I spent many hours at fortune gym-boxing years back when I first moved to Hollywood auditioning and chasing work," he wrote in the caption of the post.

"To be back here with Justin now keeping my son sharp has been epic to watch."

Barry Keoghan posed with Chris Hemsworth and his son Tristan at the gym.

In the slideshow, Chris was encouraging his son as he trained with Justin in the boxing ring.

The duo rocked matching hoodies and posed for photos with Barry, wearing boxing gloves.

Another clip showed the trainer cheering on Tristan as the young lad swung at the 32-year-old star, who playfully blocked his face with his hands.

The pair’s visit to the gym came just two months after Tristan and his twin brother, Sasha, joined their parents at the Australian premiere of Transformers One.

The Australian actor credited his children as the inspiration behind taking on this project.

"I asked my kids when the script got sent to me," he mentioned talking to E! News.

"I was a little bit hesitant, a bit nervous to fill the shoes of Peter Cullen, and they said, 'Transformers, you have to do it.'"