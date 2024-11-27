John Legend shares thoughts on John Karsinski’s ‘Sexiest Man Alive’ win

John Legend revealed he is a huge fan of 'The Office.'

John Legend, who was crowned the title of the 'Sexiest Man Alive' back in 2019, shared some helpful advice to 2024’s winner, John Karsinski.

On Monday, November 25th, the star was invited on The Jennifer Hudson Show where the host displayed an image of the A Quiet Place star, and asked the singer if he had any insightful message for the newly crowned winner.

"I'm very happy for him but don't look at your comments, bro," he quickly responded.

The father of four revealed he already knew the actor because he was a producer on Chrissy Teigen’s show, Lip Sync Battle.

"I'm a big fan of The Office, so I'm sure I didn't have to tell him. He knows a few other 'Sexiest Men', and he probably got that same advice," the 45-year-old singer continued.

Legend expressed happiness for Krasinski’s win and shared that it was better to steer clear of the comments on social media.

He further shared that he was given the same piece of advice when he received the title.

When Hudson questioned the All Of Me singer about his experience after his win, he explained that receiving an award like this comes with good and bad reactions, especially on social media.

"There will be a lot of people congratulating you, and then a lot of people complaining it should have been someone else," he said.

"The best advice I got from people that had gotten it before was just don't look at your social media," the singer added.