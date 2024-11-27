Rihanna leaves fans breathless with 'daring' move

Rihanna offers insight into latest makeup products with daring gesture

Rihanna is offering an insight into her latest makeup as she shares another carousel of stunning photos and videos with her 150 million followers.

The singer, who operates her Instagram handle under the username badgalriri, was spotted sporting a rust-colored lip stain with a black-netted dress in a post shared on her platform.

The Fenty Beauty founder held the lipstick in her hand, striking a number of poses as she endorsed one of her recently-added products.

In the next slide, the Diamonds hitmaker shared a step-by-step guide on how she created the look for the event, applying lip liner and lipstick.

With her hair slicked into a bun, the American-Barbadian singer posed with her hands placed on her thighs for the camera.

Meanwhile, she wrote in the caption, “M V P,” adding a series of smooch emojis.

The 36-year-old preferred to restrict commenting after she posted a video of her, waiting at a bus station.

In the similar post, Rihanna could be seen sitting in front of a Fenty Beauty poster.

She wrote at the time, “I’m just waiting for de bus.”

Fans couldn’t help but swoon over her humour and breathtaking looks.

One fan wrote, “Why are you the funniest person alive.”

Another chimed in, adding, “The fact she knows this meme.”

A third enthused, “You’re so unserious.”