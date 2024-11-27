Inside Liam Payne last hours’ bombshell revelations

Liam Payne has had a tragic death at very young age.

The former One Direction bandmate has sent a number of disturbing messages hours before his death, as per new reports.

Payne was died after falling from the third floor of Hotel CasaSur in Buenos Aires, Argentina and died at the age of 31 from multiple injuries as well as internal and external bleeding caused by the fall, a post-mortem examination said.

After his death, police find many distressing things from his hotel room as well as much of the room’s furniture and objects were damaged.

The For You singer had a close bond with his friend Roger Nores, with whom he traveled to Argentina. The two friends were spotted together at Niall Horan's concert in October.

Tragically, the singer passed away, and new documents reveal that he had sent Roger a text message just hours before his death.

He also ordered bottles of whisky before the tragedy.

It has been claimed at 9:32am on the day of the tragedy, Liam text Roger: "Can you get 6 grams?" which presumably referred to cocaine.

Reports have claimed the father-of-one was acting "erratically" in the hours before his death. At the time, hotel workers reported "an aggressive man who may have been under the effects of drugs and alcohol."

The Magic singer was also seen "acting erratically in the hotel lobby and smashed his laptop" before he was taken to his room.

One of the hotel worker called 911, noting the singer was in a room with a balcony and expressing fear that he might attempt to escape. “

I don’t know whether his life may be in danger. He is in a room with a balcony, and, well, we’re a little afraid,” the hotel employee stated during the call, according to the transcript.

Shortly after the call, the employees said they heard a loud noise and discovered injured Liam’s body. He was in a state of "semi or total unconsciousness" at the time of his fall.