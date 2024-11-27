King Charles takes decision regarding major Palace rule amid Andrew row

After Prince Andrew's Royal Lodge drama, King Charles is set to make drastic changes to future royal contracts.

For the unversed, the monarch and the Duke of York are not on good terms after the Prince declined the King's offer to downsize his living expenses.

Charles offered Andrew to move from the massive royal residence to the easily manageable Frogmorre Cottage, a home where Prince Harry and Meghan Markle used to live.

However, the "Disgraced" Duke became adamant and decided not to change his location despite the King cutting off his finances.

Now, as per fresh reports, Andrew claimed that he has found a legitimate means of money source and can bear his financial needs.

In conversation with GB, royal expert Gareth Russell said, "They are restricted by legal matters, which is that they can't really ask where the money is coming from."

He added, "Now this may mean, in the future, there'll be a radical shake-up about how these sort of grace and favour Royal Estate contracts are drawn up, because it's become quite clear that the Crown doesn't have the authority over some of its own properties that it might have in an ideal world."

"So maybe we'll see going forward that leases like the one that currently exists with Royal Lodge just won't be issued again," Gareth stated.