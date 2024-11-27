Kristin Cavallari recalls dating Jessica Simpson’s ex Nick Lachey: ‘wild ride’

Kristin Cavallari on Nick Lachey romance

Kristin Cavallari shed some light on her “wild”, high-profile romance with Jessica Simpson’s ex, Nick Lachey in the 2000s.

“I had so many paparazzi following my every move, waiting outside my house,” the 37-year-old Laguna Beach alum recounted about her and Lachey’s romance during the Monday, November 25, episode of her Let’s Be Honest podcast.

“And that was the first time I experienced that,” she said.

Cavallari remembered being either 18 or 19 years old when she and the 98 Degrees frontman, now 51, were romantically involved.

“It was wild. It was a lot,” she reflected. “He had just gotten a divorce from Jessica Simpson. So this was like the biggest thing in 2000 … [it] must have been like 2006. And it was a wild ride.”

Lachey and Simpson, both now 44, were married from 2002 to 2006, a union famously documented on their MTV reality show Newlyweds. However, after four years, the couple called it quits, with their divorce making headlines.

Cavallari, who briefly dated Lachey after his divorce, garnered significant media coverage for the short-lived relationship and faced constant comparisons to Simpson, which became frustrating.

She addressed one particularly odd accusation of “stealing” Simpson’s red carpet poses.

“Stealing her red carpet poses? There’s like four f—ing poses you can do on the red carpet,” Cavallari remarked. “Like, my hand on my hip? You think I’m stealing her poses? Like, what?”

Despite their brief relationship, Cavallari and Lachey have remained on good terms as they moved on with their lives.

Cavallari later married former NFL quarterback Jay Cutler in 2013, with whom she shares three children: sons Camden, 12, and Jaxon, 10, and daughter Saylor, 8. The couple divorced in 2020 after seven years of marriage.

Lachey, on the other hand, married Vanessa Lachey in 2011. The couple has three children together: sons Camden, 11, and Phoenix, 7, and daughter Brooklyn, 9.