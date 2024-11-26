Adele pays emotional tribute to epic 'Weekends With Adele' residency

'Weekends With Adel' wrapped up on November 23, 2024

Adele is officially marking the end of the Weekends With Adele Las Vegas residency.

After wrapping up 100 dazzling performances over the weekend, the Grammy-winning singer-songwriter took to Instagram on Monday, November 25, to reflect on the two-year journey at Caesars Palace, calling it a fitting mirror to her album 30: “lost and broken to healed and thriving.”

The post included a heartfelt message and a video montage of the residency’s highlights, from Adele’s tearful meeting with Celine Dion to jaw-dropping moments with waterfalls, pyro, and designer gowns.

“These 100 shows have been so easy to love. I got to really be with every single person in the room every night,” Adele wrote.

The residency began in November 2022 and captivated fans with intimate performances that Adele described as deeply personal. “I’ve loved every single second of it and I am so proud of it! I will miss it terribly, and I will miss YOU all terribly too,” she added.

Though Adele cherished every moment, she’s ready for a new chapter, revealing during her final show that she has no immediate plans. “I’m actually s***ting myself about what I am going to do. I don’t have any f***king plans,” she admitted.