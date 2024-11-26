Inside Jennifer Aniston's 'Friendsgiving' with Courteney Cox, Sandra Bullock

Jennifer Aniston gave a sneak peek into Friendsgiving 2024

Jennifer Aniston is keeping her Friendsgiving tradition alive and well!

The Friends alum, 55, gave fans a glimpse of her annual holiday gathering through Instagram Stories on Monday night, sharing “a few scenes” from her star-studded dinner.

Among the famous faces in attendance at Aniston's annual pre-Thanksgiving bash this year were her longtime friend and co-star Courteney Cox, 60, and others.

“A few scenes from Friendsgiving,” Aniston captioned the Polaroid snapshots, showcasing the cosy evening.

Social media buzzed with excitement as fans also spotted Sandra Bullock in the pictures. “Knowing that Sandra Bullock and Jen Aniston spent Friendsgiving together just made me a whole lot happier,” one X user gushed.

Aniston’s Friendsgiving soirées have become legendary over the years. In 2019, the actress added a twist to the menu, making enchiladas for Jimmy Kimmel after he complained about the menu in a 2018 Jimmy Kimmel Live! interview. That year’s guest list was equally impressive, including Jason Bateman, Will Arnett, and her ex-husband Justin Theroux.

Meanwhile, Cox brings her own Thanksgiving flair, famously recreating her Monica moment from Friends where she dons a turkey on her head to cheer up Chandler (Matthew Perry).

Though she vowed not to repeat it, the 2020 recreation remains a fan favorite. “Flashback to 3 years ago… Probably won’t do that again. Happy Thanksgiving everyone!” Cox wrote last year, reminiscing on the iconic scene.